HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Central Valley Regional SWAT Team and the Hanford Police Officers’ Association will be hosting its annual Stuff the SWAT Truck Toy and Food Drive on Saturday.

Organizers say the Stuff the SWAT truck will be a one-day event for donating non-perishable food items, toys, or clothing for disadvantaged children in Kings County.

The Hanford Police Officers’ Association says you can meet the team, and see the truck.

This event will take place on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hanford Target parking lot, at 140 N 12th Ave. For more information visit their Facebook page.