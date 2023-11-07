TULARE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The World Ag Expo returns to Tulare and is looking for a soloist to sing the National Anthem live at the show in February 2024.

The International Agri-Center is home to the World Ag Expo, which will be held February 13-15, 2024 in Tulare, displaying cutting-edge agricultural technology and equipment on 2.6 million square feet of show space.

The World Ag Expo’s National Anthem Contest entry period is from November 1, 2023, through January 8, 2024. The winner of the contest will be announced on January 15, 2024.

Organizers say the winner will perform the Star-Spangled Banner live on either February 13, 14, or 15, 2024 at the World Ag Expo in Tulare, CA for more than 30,000 attendees, exhibitors, volunteers, and staff from all over the world.

Here is how to enter:

Entrants must be Tulare County residents or 2024 World Ag Expo exhibitors. Entrants must be 16 years or older at the time of performance and must be willing and able to perform publicly at World Ag Expo® 2024 on the International Agri-Center® grounds in Tulare, CA.

You must submit your application through this form by Monday, January 8, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Video for application must be a cappella and may not exceed three minutes in length.

Official rules can be found at the World Age Expo’s website. Questions can be directed to Juliana Ramirez at 559.688.1030 or sent via email to info@farmshow.org