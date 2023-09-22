FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hotel Fresno’s interest list has become available, announced Councilmember Miguel Arias on Friday.

The long-awaited Hotel Fresno is nearing opening day for future Downtown Fresno tenants, officials say. The property management company, Jordan Management, has made the interest list available for people interested in becoming future tenants.

The new affordable housing complex will have about 80 units; a mix of studios, and one, two, and three-bedroom units, which will include appliances. Other amenities include outdoor play facilities, a computer room, laundry facilities, and resident parking spaces.

According to officials, Hotel Fresno is a mixed HUD SEC 811 and Tax Credit Affordable housing development.

“Rising rents and the escalated home prices have left many working families struggling to

find affordable housing. The Hotel Fresno renovations have been in the works for the last

few years and is now one step closer to welcoming new residents to Downtown Fresno. I

encourage families of all sizes to sign up for the interest list,” said Councilmember Miguel Arias.

Anyone interested to get on the Hotel Fresno interest list can contact (559) 669-3646. TTY: 711. They can also email HotelFresno@JordanManagement.com.