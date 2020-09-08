Want to know if your Shaver Lake home is okay? First-hand look at the impact of the Creek Fire on Wednesday

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Sierra National Forest reports the Creek Fire is now 163,138 acres and still 0% contained as of Wednesday morning.

Mederios Babb reporter for KSEE24 and CBS47 drove through several neighborhoods in Shaver Lake giving you a first-hand look of the area.

This map shows the locations our team documented while making their way through fire-affected areas of Shaver Lake. If you’d like to see the video from a specific area, click the icon in that area and then follow the link to the video posted on Twitter.

Past Cressmans up to Shaver Ranch at 11 am

Littlefield Road near Granite Lane as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Littlefield Road as it turns to Wild Rose Lane as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wild Rose Lane and Mariposa Lily Lane as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Wild Iris Lane and Wild Rose Lane as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Wild Rose Lane and Yellow Lupin Lane as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

End of Wild Iris Lane as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Fawn Lilly Lane off of Wild Rose Lane as of noon Wednesday

From Tuesday:

The community near Melody Lane and Tollhouse Road.

Sierra Vista and Crest Vista.

Toyon Ave down to Linnet and Kinglet Shaver Lake.

The California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 168 at Huntington Lake Road and at the top of the four-lane. A CHP roadblock is in place.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the communities of Big Creek, Huntington Lake, Shaver Lake and Cascadel Woods.

Evacuation warnings are now in effect for all residents living in the Prather and Auberry areas. Also included are Jose Basin, Alder Spring, Mono Wind Casino, Meadow Lakes, and Mile High.

