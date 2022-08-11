FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is right around the corner and officials are looking to fill almost 400 jobs for their annual event in October.

To fill the need the Fair Management and Department Supervisors for the Big Fresno Fair are holding its 11th annual job fair on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Commerce Building at the Fresno Fairgrounds, located at 1121 S. Chance Ave. in Fresno. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Some of the available positions include parking and admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking attendants, customer service representatives, janitorial staff, maintenance staff, horse racing staff, security guards, concessions, museum docents, and more. Volunteer opportunities are also available.

Big Fresno Fair CEO, Lauri King commented on the type of people they are looking for as well as the importance of the event.

“We are looking for hardworking candidates with excellent customer service skills who will help Fairgoers with any questions they may have while attending the Fair,” said King. “The Big Fresno Fair. “By holding a Job Fair like this, our Department Supervisors are able to meet with a variety of qualified candidates and fulfill the large number of seasonal staff needed to put on the annual Big Fresno Fair.”

Applications will be available to fill out on-site, but they recommend interested candidates to download one ahead of time via their website and make copies to save time. All applicants must bring photo IDs and are strongly encouraged to wear business attire.

The 2022 Big Fresno Fair runs from October 5 – 16.