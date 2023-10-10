FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno Yosemite International Airport is getting ready to host its second annual Aviation Job Fair on Thursday.

Around 20 aviation and related support businesses from various sectors will be participating in the job fair, including the City of Fresno Airports Department, City of Fresno Personnel Services, airline and airport partners, California Air National Guard, air cargo, Fixed Based Operators (FBOS) as well as federal partners such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and more.

Combined, employers are looking to fill well over 250 positions with some of them offering onsite interviews.

Fresno Airport staff say job seekers interested in pursuing a career in aviation or who are interested in learning more about aviation-related employment opportunities are encouraged to attend.

Attendees are encouraged by staff to come prepared to meet one-on-one with employers and to bring copies of their resumes.

The job fair will be held on October 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the parking garage rooftop (4th Floor), 5175 E. Clinton Way in Fresno.

For more information about the second annual job fair visit IFlyFresno.