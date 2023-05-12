Cat and dog sleeping together. Kitten and puppy taking nap. Home pets. Animal care. Love and friendship. Domestic animals.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 100 residents in Fresno will be able to get an animal for free and all they have to do is show a voucher from Council Vice President Annalisa Perea to get adoption fees waived at the Fresno Animal Center.

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 13, residents can attend the free animal adoption event at the Fresno Animal Center.

The event is being held in honor of Council Vice President Annalisa Perea’s first 100 days in office.

Free animal adoption event this Saturday in Fresno.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with the Fresno Animal Center to help find great homes for our furry friends and what better way to do so than today,” says Perea.

Officials say residents that are interested in adopting an animal can use the flyer provided by Perea and have their adoption fees waived.

“Many families and individuals want to adopt pets, but at times the fees are too expensive, that’s why I’m sponsoring the first 100 pet adoptions fees for any city resident,” says Perea.

Officials say there will also be a petting area, food trucks, fire engines, and more for all in attendance.