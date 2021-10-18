Walmart in Tulare evacuated following possible bomb threat, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Walmart in Tulare was evacuated Monday afternoon following a possible bomb threat, according to the Tulare Police Department.

At 2:15 p.m., officers say someone called in a ‘possible bomb threat’ to the Walmart location on Prosperity Avenue.

Shortly after the call, police say Walmart employees began to evacuate the store as officers arrived.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene with K-9s for bomb detection.

Police say the store has since been cleared and deemed safe after nothing suspicious was found.

The store is expected to be temporarily closed until it is ready to reopen.

