FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Runners across the Central Valley should be ready for the 24th Annual Central Valley Walk in Woodward Park in Fresno will take place next week.

The walk was announced this week by the ALS Golden West.

Since 2000, the Central Valley Walk to Defeat ALS has been a yearly opportunity for the ALS community to gather in a show of support and unity, and fuel the search for effective prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS.

Participants are invited to join the community members for a family-friendly morning of celebration, exercise, education awareness, music, food, and fun.

This event is a walk/run that is based on fundraising for the ALS Golden West. Those who are participating in this event can walk/run individually, join a team, or create a team.

Registration for the 24th Annual Central Valley Walk opens at 9:00 a.m. on September 30 – followed by the walk that starts at 10:00 a.m.