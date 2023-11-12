FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Big news for Christmas lovers in the valley, the century-old tradition Christmas Tree Lane has announced walk nights will return this year for the first time since 2019.

“It just feels kind of a magical i guess it just gets you in the spirit,” said Christmas Tree Lane enthusiast Janae Owdam.

She is just one of thousands who are excited that walk nights are returning to Christmas Tree Lane for the first time since the pandemic.

Chairman of Christmas Tree Lane Dean Alexander says he has missed walk nights but is excited to see them return.

“For the last three years it’s been a pain because it has been a mega event and the restrictions have been lifted and it’s a new ball game,” said Alexander.

But before fans of the lane can take in the sights and sounds on Dec. 2, there are still a lot of decorations that need to be put up by homeowners and lane staff.

Every year Alexander’s driveway is full of hundreds of boxes of decorations which will cover his entire home in the coming weeks.

“I started basically October 15th and pretty much we skip Halloween we skip Thanksgiving and go straight to Christmas… it’s just a big time commitment it’s about 2,000 hours just to do my house,” said Alexander.

And his work does not stop there. Alexander is also in charge of decorating other people’s homes who physically cannot decorate or just do not want to.

He says all the work is exhausting but the smiles on everyone’s faces make it all worth it.

“It’s something that gives back to Fresno and gives back to the community,” said Alexander.

The first walk night for Christmas Tree Lane is Dec. 2 and the last one is on Dec. 12.