‘Walk like MADD’ event in Fresno raises awareness about drunk driving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held a fundraising event in Fresno over the weekend to raise awareness about the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

The Fresno Walk Like MADD event was held Saturday morning at Woodward Park.

The walk raised money for MADD to help with awareness efforts and to eliminate drunk and drugged driving.

Donovan Maldonado was only 7-years-old when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Fresno.

Surviving victims of drunk driving crashes, family and friends of those killed, and law enforcement all came together to support Saturday’s event.

According to Walk like MADD’s website, 234 people participated in the event and helped raise over $32,800.

“Our Traffic Division came out to support the #dontdrinkanddrive message. Please designate a driver if you plan on drinking,” the Fresno Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

“Amazing community support teaching young and old the real cost of DUI…LIVES,” wrote CHP – Fresno. “There are NO excuses! Don’t ever get behind the wheel drunk, drugged, or buzzed.”

CBS47 Morning Anchor Megan Rupe joined the event as the emcee.

Every day, there are 300,000 drunk driving incidents on roadways across the United States, according to statistics provided by MADD.

In 2019, over 10,000 people were killed in DUI crashes, which is 29 people killed a day, or one person every 50 minutes.

MADD says each and every one of those deaths was 100% preventable, and that it is fighting to ensure no other victims will be lost to drunk driving in the future.

You can report suspected DUI drivers by calling 9-1-1.