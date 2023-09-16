CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People came to Clovis to walk for a good cause Saturday morning as Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held their 14th Annual Walk Like MADD event.

The 5K trek kicked off at 9 a.m. at Dry Creek Park near Clovis and Alluvial Avenues.

Families were able to come out and tell their stories about losing loved ones to drunk driving and meet their local law enforcement agencies. There was also a silent auction, a live DJ, and a MADD tribute.

Organizers say it is about coming together as a community during the tough times and bringing awareness.

“When somebody is impacted by drunk or impaired driving obviously it’s very tragic and it hits home to everybody, sometimes the immediate family but also the community around them that knew that person that was lost so MADD supports the victims of the crimes for their lifetime,” said Program Specialist for MADD Jasmine Rivas.

The organization services the entire Central Valley and has raised over $20,000 so far. Their goal is to raise $30,000.