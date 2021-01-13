VP Pence to visit NAS Lemoore on Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence finishes a swearing-in ceremony for senators in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Lemoore Naval Air Station on Saturday, according to the Vice President’s Press Office.

Pence is expected to deliver remarks to sailors on the Trump Administration’s “foreign policy achievements.”

After the trip to Lemoore, the Vice President heads to Fort Drum, New York on Sunday to speak with soldiers from the Army’s 10th Mountain Division before returning to Washington.

Pence last visited the air station in 2019.