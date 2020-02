FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The voting center located at Calwa Recreation and Park District has been closed due to a fire, says County of Fresno Administrative Office.

An alternate center has been opened at the following location: Cedar Courts 4430 E. Hamilton Fresno, CA 93702 (East of Cedar).

