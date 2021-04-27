Voters have until June 8 to remove their name from Newsom recall petitions

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – The California Secretary of State has verified 1.6 million signatures to trigger an election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

It’s likely to happen, but not certain yet, as voters have from April 26 to June 8 to remove their name from recall petitions.

According to James Kus, the Fresno County registrar of voters, Fresno County had 76,193 recall signatures turned in, of which 59,006 were valid.

“We took a look at those, and we actually compared it to our registration lists to see if the voters actually were registered here. I’m expecting that we will be doing a recall election in the fall,” he said.

Over in Tulare County, registrar of voters Michelle Baldwin said her office checked 36,398 signatures, of which 28,963 were valid.

The election will likely take place in late November or early December, and Baldwin said it will operate just like a regular election.

“Everybody will receive a vote-by-mail ballot, we will have to set up our 50 polling places throughout Tulare County, and then we’ll have our ballot drop boxes available just like a regular election,” she said.

If a voter wants to remove their name from a recall petition, they must go to their local elections office to fill out a form that will include their name, address at the time of signing, and a voter signature. Some counties also have forms available online.