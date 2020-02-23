Vote centers set up across Fresno County ahead of the primary election

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — Vote centers are set up across Fresno County ahead of the primary election on March third.

Fresno County has implemented a new voting system this year under the voters’ choice act, which authorizes counties to send every voter a mail ballot and provide ballot drop-off locations and vote centers throughout the county.

“Now’s the time to come and vote. There are no lines, you get a lot of personal attention, and we can help you cast a ballot,” Fresno County Clerk and registrar of voters Brandi Orth said.

Fresno county now has ten vote centers open every day up until election day. 43 additional vote centers will open next weekend.

“We can look you up electronically to make sure that you have not voted anywhere in the state prior to that moment, we can have your address changed, you can get the correct party ballot, we can help you with language assistance. It just gives that in-person experience,” Orth said.

Voters are urged to cast their ballots early since lines could be much longer on election day. You can go to any vote center location throughout the county.

