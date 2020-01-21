Volunteers transform empty lot into community garden

Dozens of volunteers planted donated fruit trees and vegetable plants in a previously-empty lot at 4545 E. Belmont Ave. in southeast Fresno.

The space is now called Fresno Community Gardens. It’s an effort to provide fresh fruits and vegetables as well as green space for the surrounding community.

Organizer Robert Palacio says, “Here in Fresno there’s lots of undeveloped land. So we like to turn those lands into gardens that will help serve our community.”

The land is in Palacio’s family.

“This is a really vibrant neighborhood. The kids are always outside. I’ll stop by and just talk to the kids or talk to the family members and try to get them out here. It’s been quite responsive.”

Palacio believes a board of community garden users will form to direct its care and function.

He wants the gardens to showcase how other spaces like this can serve communities they’re in.

“We would like people to have a safe green space to come to and feel safe and have fun here and also grab something to eat while they’re here. You know, maybe get a little snack.”

Information about Fresno Community Gardens is available here: https://www.facebook.com/FresnoCommunityGardens/