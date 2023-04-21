MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A tree-planting event in the City of Madera to celebrate Earth Day is at maximum capacity after residents surged to sign up to be part of the city’s efforts to make the planet a better place to live.

In a post online, organizers say they have received the maximum amount of volunteers they can accept for the event.

The tree planting is set to take place on Saturday at the Town and Country Park located at 2300 Howard Road and Rotary Park located at 930 N. Gateway Drive.

City officials say do not need to have tree-planting experience, will be provided with the necessary tools and equipment and instructions will be given by event coordinators.