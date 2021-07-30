Volunteers refresh Fresno Tower District’s crosswalk mural

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A mission is underway to beautify Fresno – and a small section of the city’s Tower District received its finishing touches Friday night.

At the crosswalk at Olive and Wishon, the mural received a fresh new look with around 40 volunteers coming together. The event was organized by Fresno City Councilmembers Miguel Arias and Esmerelda Soria, along with the Fresno Arts Council.

There will be a ribbon-cutting to unveil the completed project at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The community is invited to join in the celebration.