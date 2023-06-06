VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Volunteers are needed to join the American Red Cross Central Valley Disaster Services to prepare for the coming disaster season and to support shelters.

American Red Cross Central Valley officials announced Tuesday that they need a volunteer workforce to support sheltering efforts when emergency strikes. Roles they are looking to fill include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, or other areas within a shelter.

If you are interested in being a Disaster Services volunteer, there will be an opportunity to learn more at the Visalia Veterans Memorial Building at 609 W. Center Ave on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (both the class and the snacks are free).

According to the American Red Cross Central Valley, those attending will learn about being a Disaster Services volunteer, including how to help during emergencies, the services they provide, and how they can become a Red Cross volunteer.

People interested are asked to register online for the event here to save their seats, and for any questions, contact Reyna Pearce at Reyna.Pearce@redcross.org or (559) 400-2852.