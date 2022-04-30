FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Great American Clean-up took place on Saturday afternoon as part of Mayor Jerry Dyer’s ‘Beautify Fresno’ campaign.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up at several locations across town to pick up trash, clean up graffiti, and plant trees.

“It’s become more than a project or a mayor initiative –it is a people’s movement. And it’s good to see that many people care about the neighborhoods in which they live in,” explained Dyer.

Every weekend, Beautify Fresno volunteers show up to pick up trash and clean up. Saturday’s event was on a larger scale.

“Everybody here really cares about their city,” said Kiran Brar with the Hidden Wealth Foundation.

15 locations across the city were chosen by the mayor or by neighbors, including San Joaquin Memorial High School, where volunteers were planting trees.

“Don’t just care about your neighborhood, although that’s important, care about the entire city,” said Dyer.

The Lions Skate Park was another spot volunteers focused on during Saturday’s event.

“This area, we’re at Lions Skate Park, it wasn’t that bad, but we’ve done areas where we’ve had tons of trash,” Brar said.

Other locations included the Tower District, downtown Fresno, and the area near the Community Regional Medical Center, among other spots. Graffiti abatement was part of the effort.

“One thing about graffiti, the longer you leave, the more there will be. So the faster we can remove it, the less it’ll grow,” Dyer said.

The two-hour cleanup ended downtown across from Chukchansi Park.

Volunteers were paid for their hard work with free food, music, and entertainment.