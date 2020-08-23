Voluntary evacuation notice issued for Ponderosa as the Castle Fire grows

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A voluntary evacuation notice was issued Sunday to residents in the Tulare County mountain community of Ponderosa as the Castle Fire continues to grow.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux strongly urged people in the Ponderosa and Camp Nelson area to evacuate as the 3,800-acre lighting-caused blaze burns northeast of the area in the Golden Trout Wilderness of the Sequoia National Forest.

Deputies went cabin to cabin letting people know that the fire is growing and it would be a good idea for them to leave.

A total of six hand crews consisting of 80 firefighters, supported by firefighting aircraft, are working to stop the Castle Fire’s spread, said Alicia Embrey, spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service. Firefighters have been challenged by steep rocky terrain, fire behavior and winds.

Crews continue to scout for opportunities to be effective with the firefighting resources they have.

Embrey said since most fire personnel are assigned to other fires throughout California, the Forest Service is prioritizing firefighting resources to protect life first, then property and infrastructure.

A second, lightning-caused fire, was discovered by aircraft working on the Castle Fire on Friday.

Called the Shotgun Fire, the blaze is burning where Pistol Creek and Shotgun Creek converge in the Golden Trout Wilderness, Embrey said. It is located within the burn scar of the 2017 Lion Fire and has grown to about 200 acres.

The Shotgun Fire will be allowed to burn until crews are available to put it out.

Trails and trailheads in the Golden Trout Wilderness are closed at this time. Those with Wilderness permits are asked to stay informed by viewing closure information online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7048/. Forest personnel have been reaching out to known wilderness permit holders to warn them about the fires.

