Voluntary evacuation notice issued due to SQF Complex fire in Tulare County

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sheriff Mike Boudreaux with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued a voluntary evacuation notice due to Castle Fire in Tulare County Sunday afternoon.

The Sequoia Complex SQF Complex fire is 74,304 acres and 12% contained, the fire is made up of the Castle and Shotgun fires.

The voluntary evacuation notice is issued for the following areas:

Balch Park to Three Rivers along South Fork





Photos: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say the evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Evacuation Centers

A list of evacuation centers for evacuees can be found below:

North County Evacuees: Exeter Memorial Building located at 324 N. Kaweah, in Exeter

South County Evacuees: Porterville College Football Stadium

The Red Cross will have staff at each location until at least 8:00 p.m daily.

Animal Evacuation Centers

North County: Woodlake Rodeo located at 19400 Ave 398

South County: Porterville Fairgrounds located at 2700 Teapot Dome Ave

Tulare County Animal Shelter contact (559)-679-9072

For updated fire information please call: (559)679-5148

