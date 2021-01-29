Visitors to Yosemite National Park will need a day-use reservation starting Feb. 8

Yosemite National Park, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Visitors to Yosemite will need a day-use reservation to enter the park starting on Feb. 8, the National Park Service said Friday.

The temporary day-use reservation system will allow the park to manage visitation levels to reduce risks associated with exposure to COVID-19.

Day-use reservations will be required for all users, including annual and senior pass holders. Each reservation is valid for seven days and must be validated on the first day of the reservation.

Reservations are available on recreation.gov beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1. Each day-use reservation is valid for one vehicle and the occupants of that vehicle.

For more detailed information, please visit: plan your visit

For visitors staying inside the park, at the Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, or Upper Pines Campground, day-use reservations are included with overnight lodging reservations.

The reservation system will be in effect until local public health conditions improve, the park service said.

