Visitors evacuated near Huntington and Shaver Lake due to Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Creek Fire near Huntington and Shaver Lake has prompted several evacuations, including many visiting from out of town for Labor Day weekend.

A thick cloud of smoke billowed in the sky as many drivers made their way down the mountain on Saturday from the Huntington Lake area.

Fire crews raced up the hillside to battle the flames. Thousands of acres have burned, prompting evacuations and warnings.

“We weren’t really expecting it, last night my wife was driving up the hill and we noticed all the orange in the sky from the fire so when we woke up we were like oh maybe we’re not going to get to the lake today,” said Fred DeLosSantos, visiting from Oceanside, Ca.

He’s not alone, Alexia Guevara and her family just set up camp last night after driving from Southern California.

“For it to happen right now, it’s like man we just got here,” said Guevara, visiting from San Fernando Valley.

They’re now having to figure out new plans. “This is 2020 in a nutshell,” she said.

Raynette Wright, owner of the Shaver Lake Pub N Grub, for the last five years, agrees. She says this is the first time in three years that they have had any concerns about a fire being so close.

“The other one they were able to put out very very quickly so this one is significant in its size and its velocity,” Wright said.

Wright’s restaurant, like many other small businesses, has been hit hard by the pandemic and she was looking forward to this Labor Day weekend.

Wright is afraid this could be the last straw if the fire jumps Highway 169 and heads toward Shaver.

“I hope it’s here tomorrow; I hope it’s not an extension of a horrible 2020,” Wright said.

