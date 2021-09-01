Visalia’s The Darling Hotel honored with CA Preservation Award

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – The Darling Hotel is being honored by the California Preservation Foundation with a California Preservation Design Award for the project’s revitalization of the old abandoned courthouse.

The hotel, located in downtown Visalia, has been open since July 1, 2020, and is described by the California Preservation Foundation as a respectful revitalization of, “a significant but forgotten piece of Visalia’s vibrant history with a strategy to celebrate existing elements at all scales, while honestly rehabilitating the building for modern purposes.”

General manager of the hotel, Michael Seaward, says before the hotel was renovated, the building had been abandoned for close to 10 years.

“From the beginning of the project, the goal was to always bring joy and light back to downtown Visalia and I think we’re succeeding so far,” Seaward says.

The Darling Hotel has also been ranked as one of the “25 Hottest New Hotels in the World,” ranking in at number 19 on the global list.

According to Seaward, some staff at the hotel even believe one of the rooms is haunted.

“I don’t know about it being haunted, but there are some rumors sometimes from the staff, but I think they’re mostly just rumors,” he says.

The Darling Hotel has a total of 32 rooms and includes Art Deco decor and a rooftop cocktail bar and restaurant, known as Elderwood.

To learn more or to book a stay at the hotel visit The Darling Hotel website for more information.