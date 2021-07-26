Visalia’s Sierra Hyland was destined to play Olympic softball: ‘Her dreams were coming true’

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – Growing up in a family of athletes in Visalia, you could say Olympian pitcher Sierra Hyland was born to play softball.

“Actually her first outfit coming home was a little softball outfit, and her rattle was a softball,” said her mom Teresa Banuelos. “She was never really a doll girl. She always had bats and balls of some sort or another. She’s an all-around athlete.”

Before she was even a month old, Sierra was on the sidelines watching her parents play softball. She could not wait to get in on the action.

“Even before she was old enough to actually play in a league or anything like that, she was always grabbing kids at the park to go play,” said her father Michael Hyland.

Sierra played high school softball at El Diamante High School in Visalia, and went on to Cal Poly, earning accolades including the Big West Conference all-time strikeout leader. She was drafted by the Chicago Bandits as the fourth overall pick in 2017 and then onto the international stage, playing in Italy and Taiwan.

Now at 26 years old, she’s pitching for Mexico in Tokyo 2020.

It’s a goal she has dreamed about since she was 11, watching the U.S. team play at an exhibition game in Visalia.

“After that game, she said, ‘I want to do that,’ and we just said, ‘You can. You can do anything you want to do…’ And then when the opportunity came up to try out for team Mexico, we saw it all coming together, and her dreams were coming true,” said Teresa.