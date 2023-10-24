VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The grand opening is set for a new Sprouts Farmers Market in Visalia.

Sprouts Farmers Market says their new location at 3501 S. Mooney Blvd. will have a ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 3 at 6:45 a.m. and the doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.

“On behalf of the Visalia City Council I am extremely excited to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to Visalia,” said Mayor Brian Poochigian. “Along with giving our residents access to fresh and healthy groceries, Sprouts has created approximately 100 new job opportunities for our community.”

Sprouts adds that the first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free ‘Goodness it’s Free’ reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples.

For more information and events visit Sprouts.com.