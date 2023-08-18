VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An agreement has been reached to end the strike which halted Visalia Transit bus services for over a month.

Officials announced Friday that an agreement has been reached between Transdev and their employees who are represented by the Teamsters Union, which will resume transit services in Visalia.

Visalia Transit services, provided by Transdev, will resume Saturday. This includes Fixed-Route, in addition to V*Line and Dial-A-Ride.

Officials say service delays may be experienced during the transition to full service. Riders are encouraged to call the Greenline at 1-877-404-6473 for up-to-date information and trip planning.

The Greenline is available Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.