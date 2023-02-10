VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old woman died in a crash after driving into the back of a semi-trailer Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says around 7:00 p.m. a man was driving a Freightliner semi-truck pulling an empty semi-trailer, traveling northbound on Highway 63, south of Friden Avenue at approximately 35-40 mph.

According to CHP, the 35-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed approaching the slower-moving semi-truck and trailer.

For reasons yet to be determined, the CHP says the driver allowed her vehicle to continue at a high rate of speed and drove into the back of the semi-trailer.

CHP says the impact of the collision caused fatal injuries to the woman. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.