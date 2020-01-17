Visalia Unified to talk teen vaping with parents, community

In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 photo, a man using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Unified School District will offer two community presentations in February to inform parents and community members about vape-use among teenagers.

“It’s critically important that parents become more aware, know what to look for, and be prepared to address it with their child,” said Frank Escobar, director of student services for the district.

Escobar says community agencies will be there to provide materials and helpful resources.

The presentations will be held on Feb. 13 at Goshen Elementary School, and on Feb. 26 at Green Acres Middle School from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

For more information regarding the presentation, contact Escobar, 559-730-7570 or email fescobar@vusd.org.

