Visalia Unified to continue distributing meals to students amid continued virtual learning

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Unified School District says they will continue to provide meals to students amid continued virtual learning.

School officials say the meals will no longer be available through the Seamless Summer Food Service Program, but rather the National School Lunch Program.

The district is only able to serve enrolled VUSD students and will also give families a opportunity to pick up a five-day meal pack consisting of five breakfast meals and five lunch meals per enrolled student.

The meals are to be picked up from the student’s home school site or their feeder middle school. Buses will not be used for distributing meals during the school year under the National School Lunch Program guidelines, according to school officials.

The district has also scheduled meal pack pickups for every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate students and parents. The first pick up will begin on Thursday, Aug. 13.

