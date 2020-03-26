Visalia Unified to consider extending temporary school closures to May

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting on Friday to consider extending its school closures.

The district’s schools are currently closed for the period of March 16 through April 13.

The Board will consider extending the temporary closure through May 1 and would resume on-site educational programs and schools on May 4.

District officials say videos are posted on their website at www.vusd.org; as new information becomes available.

