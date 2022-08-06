VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Visalia Unified School District wants to help ensure its students are full, focused, and ready to learn this upcoming school year.

Earlier this week the district announced that it would be providing free breakfast and lunch for every enrolled student at all school sites.

“We want our families to know that they do not have to worry about feeding their students breakfast and lunch during school days, as the state has opened this door to support the nutritional needs of all of our students,” stated Superintendent Kirk Shrum.

The funding for this program comes through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, and was made possible by a bill signed by Governor Newsom in 2021 which established a California Universal Meals Program.

Parents who would like additional information on this program may call the district’s Nutritional Services Department at 559-730-7871. Menus are printed online, and can be found by clicking here.

The first day of school for Visalia Unified’s 2022-2023 school year is August 11th.