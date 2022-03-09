VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – After six months of a nationwide search by the Tulare County Office of Education and the Office of County Superintendent, the Visalia Unified School District has appointed a new superintendent.

Kirk Shrum, who was approved by the school board unanimously on Tuesday, is moving thousands of miles away from his current home in Georgia, where he served as the chief school leadership officer with Henry County Schools. Prior to that, he served as an area executive director and school principal.

Members of the school board say his letters of recommendation from colleagues stood out.

“I observe kirk to be a leader who led with transparency and student focus,” Visalia school board president Juan Guerrero read from one letter.

Shrum says his first order of business and what he’s looking forward to most is getting to know the community and ensuring Visalia Unified School District is the best place for parents to send their children.

“To me, it’s about the people. It’s about getting to know the people, getting to know their stories, what are they passionate about? Getting to know the kids…every decision we make impacts a student that’s sitting in one of our classrooms,” he said.

Shrum’s transition begins May 16 and he assumes all responsibility on July 1.