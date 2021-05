VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Unified School District announced Tuesday it has been the victim of a “ransomware” attack that impacted the operation of the district’s IT systems.

The district said many IT systems are offline until further notice and that local and federal law enforcement have been notified and are aware of the incident.

District officials say that class will continue for students both in-person and online despite the ransomware attack.