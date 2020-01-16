Visalia Unified School District appoints new superintendent

Breaking News
VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Unified School District Board of Education appointed a new superintendent on Tuesday.

Dr. Tamara Ravalín was appointed as the new superintendent during a board meeting.

Ravalín has served as the interim superintendent since July. She has also served as the assistant superintendent of Human Resources Development for the District prior to her assignment as interim superintendent. 

She has served in public education for over thirty-five years including as assistant superintendent of Educational Services for the Kings County Office of Education and Dean of Student Services for the College of the Sequoias.

Ravalín earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of the Pacific. 

She also holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, a master’s degree in educational leadership, and a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts and technology.   

