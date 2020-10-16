Visalia Unified preparing for in-person instruction for elementary schools

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – School district officials at Visalia Unified this week submitted its request to allow elementary school students back on campus – with an anticipated return set for after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The elementary school waiver was approved by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday – and sent to the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency on Wednesday for approval.

The target date for elementary school students to return to the classrooms is Nov. 30 on what the district refers to as an AM/PM schedule.

According to Visalia Unified, officials continue to explore options for secondary school students to return to campus.

