VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Unified School District Board of Trustees has voted unanimously on a superintendent appointee.

The board voted unanimously in favor of Kirk Shrum. Shrum will begin working with Interim Superintendent Doug Cardoza on May 16, before assuming full responsibilities on July, 1.

According to VUSD, Shrum was selected after the district conducted a nationwide candidate search.

Shrum had been serving as the chief school leadership officer with Henry County Schools, in McDonough, Georgia. Prior to that Shrum had experience as an area executive director and school principal for Fulton County Schools in Atlanta, Georgia. Shrum began his career as an elementary school teacher.

“On behalf of the VUSD Board of Trustees, we want to thank our staff, students, parents, and community for their input during the superintendent recruitment process. We strongly feel that Mr. Shrum reflects the qualities and characteristics identified by the community. We look forward to working with him to continue to move the district in a positive direction. Lastly, I’d like to personally thank Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire for overseeing the superintendent search.” Board President Juan Guerrero said in a statement.