Visalia teenager killed by drunk driver in head-on crash, officials say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was killed after an intoxicated driver hit them head-on in a vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening, according to CHP.

Visalia CHP responded to Road 92 north of Avenue 260 at 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

CHP says Jerry Diaz Avila, 21 of Tulare, was driving north on Road 92 with another passenger when he crossed into oncoming traffic after failing to turn at the road’s curve.

According to officials, Diaz crashed head-on into a pickup truck that was being driven by a 19-year-old male from Visalia.

CHP says the 19-year-old was ejected from their vehicle and died due to the crash.

The passenger in Diaz’s vehicle also sustained major injuries as a result of the crash, officials say.

CHP says Diaz was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center before he was booked for felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

Officials have yet to identify the two victims of the accident.