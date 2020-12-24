Visalia teen dies after suspected drug deal shooting, investigators say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 15-year-old shooting victim died Sunday, seven days after being shot at Ruiz Park in Visalia.

The shooting occurred during a suspected drug deal on the night of Dec. 13, Visalia Police said. When officers responded, they found the victim with a bullet wound. That person was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. The identity of the 15-year-old victim is not being released due to his age.

Police say the case is now being investigated as a homicide and that anyone with information is asked to call Det. Max Navo at 559-713-4234 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

