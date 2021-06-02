Visalia resident wakes up to find stranger eating from refrigerator, police say, suspected arrested

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Visalia resident’s home and eating from the refrigerator.

Officers with the Visalia Police Department were sent to the 3500 block of West Babcock for a burglary in progress Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was asleep and woke up to find a stranger in the house. The suspect identified as 22-year-old Kassandra Aguilar was seen eating from the refrigerator and collecting property belonging to the victim.

According to police, Aguilar tried to run off with the victim’s property and when the victim tried to stop her, the suspect and victim got into a physical fight. The suspect ran off with a portion of the victim’s property.

Officers were provided with the suspect’s description by the victim and were able to locate her in the 2200 block of N. University a few minutes later.

The suspect was booked at the Tulare County Pre-trial facility for burglary and robbery. All the victim’s belongings were recovered and returned.