Visalia protesters hit by jeep during George Floyd demonstration

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A video circulating on social media appears to show the driver of a Jeep hitting protesters in Visalia Saturday afternoon.
During the incident, protesters were gathered in the area of Caldwell Avenue and Mooney Blvd. The video then shows the driver of a blue Jeep with American and Trump flags drive into the people on the road.
Authorities say the two women hit received minor injuries and the incident is being investigated.
Speculations on Twitter also stated the passengers inside the blue Jeep were children of a Visalia officer however, authorities say that is not the case.
