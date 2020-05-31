Visalia protesters hit by jeep during George Floyd demonstration

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A video circulating on social media appears to show the driver of a Jeep hitting protesters in Visalia Saturday afternoon.

During the incident, protesters were gathered in the area of Caldwell Avenue and Mooney Blvd. The video then shows the driver of a blue Jeep with American and Trump flags drive into the people on the road.

Authorities say the two women hit received minor injuries and the incident is being investigated.

We aware of the incident that occurred involving a blue Jeep and protesters earlier today.



The two adult females both received minor injuries. The incident is being investigated by our Traffic Unit.



None of the occupants in the Jeep are children of a Visalia officer. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/97NoKslnEN — Visalia Police Dept. (@Visaliapd) May 31, 2020

Speculations on Twitter also stated the passengers inside the blue Jeep were children of a Visalia officer however, authorities say that is not the case.

