Visalia program provides rental/mortgage & utility assistance to residents affected by COVID-19 pandemic

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Visalia is providing rent, mortgage and utility assistance to low to moderate income households that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program provides maximum assistance of $5,000 per household for up to 6 months, said Margie Perez, Housing Specialist with the city. Current and past due payments are allowed.

To qualify, you must be a Visalia resident, be at or below 80% area median income limits and have experienced a financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Assistance will be given on a first come, first serve basis until funds are exhausted.

(City of Visalia)

Residents can apply through one of the city of Visalia’s service providers:

Self-Help Enterprises 559-802-1273

Proteus, Inc. 559-627-0100