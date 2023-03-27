VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy, officials announced on Monday.

The Citizen Police Academy is a ten-week course designed to acquaint prospective volunteers with the inner workings of the Visalia Police Department while being trained to become a “Volunteer in Police Service” (VIPS).

All instructors are Visalia Police Department personnel trained in various areas such as police ethics, crime scene investigation, homicide and burglary investigation, K-9, SWAT, bomb unit, patrol procedures, traffic and DUI procedures, gang, and narcotics enforcement, as well as crime prevention.

After completing this course and a background investigation, members will be sworn in as VIPS, ready to assist in essential non-hazardous duties that include, administrative and office functions and field operations such as community events, parades, traffic control, and DUI checkpoints.

Classes are scheduled to begin on May 2, 2023. Applications are available through April 11, 2023, at the following locations:

The City of Visalia, website:

www.visalia.city

Visalia Police Department (VPD) Headquarters

303 S. Johnson St

VPD District 1 Office

204 N.W. Third

VPD District 2 Office

4100 S. County Center

For more information contact Whitney Scarbrough at (559) 713-4370 or Sgt. Brian Somavia at (559) 713-4161.