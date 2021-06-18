Visalia Police seek public help locating man with felony warrant

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for help locating a man who they say led officers in pursuit on Wednesday evening.

Police say Ricardo Aguirre, 31, failed to yield at an attempted traffic stop around 6:20 p.m. and a short pursuit was canceled when Aguirre began driving recklessly.

During the pursuit police say they saw Aguirre throwing narcotics from the car, which officers were able to collect and keep as evidence.

Visalia Police have identified Aguirre as a Hispanic male, 5’8″, 200 lbs. He has short brown hair and brown eyes and is currently on county probation.

He was last seen driving a white Chevrolet Malibu with a California license plate numbered 8TDF844.

Police say Aguirre is wanted on a felony warrant for evading and possession of narcotics and currently has three pending cases for violent felonies, including possession of firearms.

If you see Aguirre, officers say do not interact with him and call the Visalia Police Department dispatch at (559) 734-8117. Those who wish to remain anonymous call the anonymous tip line at (559) 713-4738.