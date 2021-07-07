Visalia police searching for man wanted for kidnapping, other charges

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Dakota James White is wanted for kidnapping, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, authorities say.

According to police, White is described as a 23-year-old man who is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The Visalia Police Department has asked anyone with information about White’s location, or anyone with information about this case, to call Detective Morgantini at (559) 713-4104.

Police have asked the public to not approach White because he may be armed and dangerous.

