VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Visalia police say they are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man early Sunday morning.

Officers say they received a call of shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. and were dispatched to the Arco gas station in the 600 block of South Lover’s Lane, just south of Noble Avenue.

After looking around the property, and the surrounding area, investigators found a deceased man in a nearby neighborhood.

The department’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and asks anyone with information on this case to please contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234.