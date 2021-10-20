Visalia police search for suspect vehicle in shooting that injured 2, officials say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured after being shot in Visalia on Friday evening, according to Visalia police officials.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the area of Main and Locust for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they found two individuals who had been shot and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit interviewed multiple witnesses in the area of the shooting and say that a dark-colored, black or gray sedan was parked along the east curb of Locust just north of Main St. prior to the shooting.

According to detectives, after the shooting occurred, the suspect vehicle then fled the scene traveling southbound on Locust Street at a high rate of speed.

Investigators say witnesses also described seeing two men in hooded sweatshirts standing next to the vehicle at the time of the shooting and when the shooting began, the two men fled, running eastbound on Main Street.

Visalia Police Department detectives are asking the public for help identifying the dark-colored sedan and anyone who may be associated with the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detectives Miguel Leon at (559) 713-4722. For those wishing to remain anonymous contact (559) 713-4738.