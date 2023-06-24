VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in her home Friday afternoon.

According to Visalia Police, officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Goshen Avenue after family members called 9-1-1 to report a woman who was unconscious and not breathing.

Image courtesy Visalia Watchdog

They say upon their arrival, they determined the woman was already dead.

Investigators believe this could be a suspicious death, so detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were called and took over the investigation.

Police are actively working on this case and ask anyone with information to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.

The department also has a Tip Line the public can call if they’d like to remain anonymous (559) 713-4738.